Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Putnam ESG High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

PHYD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. 7,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.21. Putnam ESG High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Get Putnam ESG High Yield ETF alerts:

Putnam ESG High Yield ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (PHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in long- and intermediate-term US high-yield corporate bonds that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. PHYD was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.