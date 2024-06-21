Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.49. 110,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 199,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $585.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

