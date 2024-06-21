PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Up 8.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $32.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. PTC Therapeutics traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.03. Approximately 26,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 949,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,849 shares of company stock valued at $888,907. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

