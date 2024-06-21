Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.64. 138,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 656,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $707,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,234 shares of company stock worth $2,250,386. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $18,501,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.5% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,818,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 843,359 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,694,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,606,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

