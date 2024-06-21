Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Shares Up 1%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.38. 391,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,091,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Prosus Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

