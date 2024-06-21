ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $154.12

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $154.12, but opened at $148.80. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $147.62, with a volume of 127,822 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.