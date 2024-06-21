Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Shares Down 2.8%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Prosegur Cash Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Prosegur Cash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

