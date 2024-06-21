Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $235.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $210.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day moving average is $191.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Invesco LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

