Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 896 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $512,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $3,730,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDQ stock remained flat at $24.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 291,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,890. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.