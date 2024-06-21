Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 338,466 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,073,000 after buying an additional 29,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $244.72.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.