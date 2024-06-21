Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,166 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDT remained flat at $24.80 on Friday. 201,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,729. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.