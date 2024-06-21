Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,732 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $577.60. 438,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,169. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $593.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

