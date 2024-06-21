Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 314,172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,549,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $138.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

