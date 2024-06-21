Polianta Ltd Sells 7,600 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Polianta Ltd cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.52. 10,773,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,407,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

