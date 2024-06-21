Polianta Ltd Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Polianta Ltd owned 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,479 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR remained flat at $309.81 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,693. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $319.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.74.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

