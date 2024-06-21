Polianta Ltd Purchases 3,500 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth about $444,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 8.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 283,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 242,447 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.