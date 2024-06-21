Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Lennar makes up about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Up 0.3 %

LEN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

