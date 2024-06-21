Polianta Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Marathon Oil comprises about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after buying an additional 556,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,024,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MRO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,654,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

