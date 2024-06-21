Polianta Ltd Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.94. The stock had a trading volume of 700,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,097. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $140.46.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

