Polianta Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

