Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 18,100 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.31. 4,348,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,553. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 1,100 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $71,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,529.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,858. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

