Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $498,600.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,469,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,664.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $47,900.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $300.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

