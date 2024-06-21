Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading 4.9% Higher

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 632,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,282,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PL

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 7.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $576.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 190,510 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 543,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.