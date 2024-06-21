Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $522.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.68.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on argenx

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $387.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.02 and its 200 day moving average is $388.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after buying an additional 1,830,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of argenx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in argenx by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,788,000 after purchasing an additional 340,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.