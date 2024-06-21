Piper Sandler Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $320.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $379.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.50.

Get Accenture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 7.3 %

ACN stock opened at $306.16 on Monday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.27 and a 200-day moving average of $337.45. The firm has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.