PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

PetroFrontier Trading Down 33.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 78.10.

PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.86 million for the quarter.

About PetroFrontier

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

