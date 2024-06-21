Perpetual Ltd Has $48.70 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $11.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.47. 18,683,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,098,278. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.