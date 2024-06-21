Perpetual Ltd Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,043,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,743. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.36 and its 200-day moving average is $192.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

