Perennial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $225.25. 2,267,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.13 and its 200 day moving average is $240.54. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

