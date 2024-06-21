Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 170,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST remained flat at $50.71 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 329,861 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.