Perennial Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,750 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Stagwell worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 2,731,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,250,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 667,166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $12,842,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 807,505 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Trading Down 0.6 %

Stagwell stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 329,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.67 and a beta of 1.29. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

