Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $268.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.19. The company has a market cap of $403.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.