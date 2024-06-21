PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PENN
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PENN Entertainment
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.