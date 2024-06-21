PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Up 1.2 %

PYPL stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

