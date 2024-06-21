Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.33-$2.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of PDCO opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

