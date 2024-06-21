Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,924,000 after purchasing an additional 626,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,640 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,278 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

