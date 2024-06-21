Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stake Raised by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $49.86. 110,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

