Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) versus JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Financial Survey

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A JinkoSolar 2.74% 11.12% 2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oxford Instruments and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A JinkoSolar 1 5 0 0 1.83

Volatility & Risk

JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.96%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Instruments and JinkoSolar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 3.43 $70.63 million N/A N/A JinkoSolar $16.72 billion 0.07 $485.56 million $6.41 3.40

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Oxford Instruments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

