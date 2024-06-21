Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading Down 20.4%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 104,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 31,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Orex Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

