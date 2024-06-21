O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lowered by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 7.4% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $1,079.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,522. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,019.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,029.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

