Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $142.95 on Monday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $392.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

