One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Purchases 266,916 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJFree Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,916 shares during the quarter. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF comprises about 7.5% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 1.93% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of SILJ stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $11.54. 1,940,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,941. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $870.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.12.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

