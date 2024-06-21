One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,614 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,899 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

