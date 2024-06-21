Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.82

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.82 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.82 ($0.14), with a volume of 1243936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.65 ($0.15).

Oncimmune Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.02 million, a PE ratio of -388.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.01.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

