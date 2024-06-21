ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down to $41.73

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.73, but opened at $39.73. ON shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 2,352,553 shares.

Several research firms have commented on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

ON Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

