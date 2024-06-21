Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

OMGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of OMGA opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.90. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

