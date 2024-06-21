Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Boosted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $89,446,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 284,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 55.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,263,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,966,000 after purchasing an additional 804,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,827,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 616,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

