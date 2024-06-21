Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) and ENI (NYSE:E) Head-To-Head Survey

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 30.01% 34.06% 13.70% ENI 3.95% 12.57% 4.88%

Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ENI pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Oil and Gas and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 2 8 1 2.91 ENI 0 2 1 0 2.33

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $48.90, indicating a potential upside of 31.24%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than ENI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and ENI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $2.17 billion 1.74 $922.97 million $6.17 6.04 ENI $102.67 billion 0.50 $5.16 billion $2.32 12.99

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats ENI on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The company engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas. It is also involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. In addition, the company supplies bio-feedstock and crude oil; and stores, produces, distributes, and markets biofuels, oil products, biomethane, basic chemical and petrochemical products, intermediates, plastics and elastomers, and other chemicals, as well as provides smart mobility solutions and mobility services. Further, it engages in the retail marketing of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

