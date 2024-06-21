Noble Financial Weighs in on Aurania Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurania Resources in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurania Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ARU opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.57. Aurania Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.64.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources ( CVE:ARU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06).

(Get Free Report)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.