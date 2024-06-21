NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

NMI Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. NMI has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that NMI will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.